Up to 70% Off Pottery Barn Flash Sale + F/S

Expires: 05/11/20
Extended!, Pottery Barn is having an up to 70% off 48 Hour Flash Sale with free shipping on select items with code SUMMER applied at checkout! Plus, get 20% off regular priced items with same code!

Other Notable Deals:

    home decor Free Shipping home patio kitchen furniture Home Furniture Pottery Barn
    Comments (2)

    blackfoot
    blackfoot (L5)
    May 11, 2020
    Updated with extension. Now expires 5/11
    kimeeb
    kimeeb (L5)
    May 09, 2020
    Updated with 48 hour FLASH sale
