This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Extended! Up to 70% Off Pottery Barn Flash Sale + F/S
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/11/20
About this Deal
|Extended!, Pottery Barn is having an up to 70% off 48 Hour Flash Sale with free shipping on select items with code SUMMER applied at checkout! Plus, get 20% off regular priced items with same code!
Other Notable Deals:
Related to this item:home decor Free Shipping home patio kitchen furniture Home Furniture Pottery Barn
What's the matter?