Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 70% Off Kohl's Flash Sale + Extra 20% Off
Sale
Jan 01, 2020
Expires : 01/02/20
26  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Today only, Kohl's is offering an up to 70% off flash sale plus an extra 20% off when you use code NOMORE19 or NEWYOU20 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.

Shopping in-store? Use this printable coupon!

Also, use code HOME10 to score $10 off $50 home purchases!

Other Notable Sales & Offers:

🏷 Deal Tags

patio Top Sale flats kohls Bottoms New Year's Sale satchel bags
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Nike Flex Runner Kids' Sneakers
$30.00 $50.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
16-Piece Corelle Dinnerware Sets (11 Styles)
$62.99 $114.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Extra 40%, 30% or 20% Off Mystery Coupon
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Bath Towel & Pillow
$2.09+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Free Shipping for Kohl's Charge Customers Now Requires MVC Status + Code
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Kalorik 26-Qt. Digital MAXX Air Fryer Oven + $20 Cash
$139.99 $279.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Nike Flex Runner Preschool Kids' Sneakers
$27.00 $45.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
4-Pc Carter's Dinosaur Cotton Pajamas
$14.40 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
ALDI
ALDI
SOHL Furniture Accent Console Table (In-Store)
$79.99
Amazon
Amazon
Office Star Faux Leather Manager's Chair
$85.69 $225.00
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Realspace 5-Shelf Bookcase (In-Store)
$79.92 $169.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
Upcoming ALDI Finds (10/21)
WeeklyAD
Overstock
Overstock
Up to 70% Off Anniversary Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Wilson 3-Piece Manual Reclining Set (Ships Free)
$1399.99 $2699.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Bed & Room Queen Portrait Wall Bed w/ Desk
$1899.99 $2499.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Chic Home Kaylee 3 Piece Floral Embroidered Duvet Set, King, Green
$34.05 $122.50
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Macy's Last Act Kids' Clothing
$3.83+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
H&M
H&M
Up to 70% Off Kids Sale + Get 25% Off (Email Subscribe)
SALE
H&M
H&M
Up to 75% Off Sale + Get 25% Off (Email Subscribe)
SALE
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 50% Off + F/S
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Zara
Zara
Up to 60% Off Zara New Special Prices Collection
SALE
Costco
Costco
3-Piece Carter's Kids’ Pajamas (7 Styles)
$12.99 $16.99
FREE SHIPPING
H&M
H&M
$9.99 Adorable Kids Sets
$9.99 $14.99
J.Crew
J.Crew
Men's Dress Shirts (Mult. Styles)
$6.40 $79.50
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Up to $40 Off Dream Angels Bras
Offer
Abercrombie
Abercrombie
$39 Fleece Tops Sale
$39.00 $85.00
arrow
arrow