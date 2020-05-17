Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 70% Off Home Sale + Extra 30% + $10 Off $50
Sale
May 07, 2020
Expires : 05/17/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering an up to 70% off home closeouts plus an extra 30% off and free shipping when cardholders apply code GARDEN30 and code MAYMVCFREE at checkout!

Non-cardholders can use code MOMSDAY20 to get an extra 20% off purchase with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus earn $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent.

Notable Home Closeout Categories:

bathroom home decor kitchen Decor Home Improvement furniture Bed and Bath flooring & area rugs
