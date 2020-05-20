Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 70% Off Patio Sale + Extra $10 Off & 20% Off (5/21-5/25)

Expires: 05/25/20
Now through 5/25, Kohl's is offering up to 70% off patio sale, plus get an extra 20% off with code REFRESH20 , plus $10 Off $25 with code SERVICE10 and free shipping on $75.

Comments (2)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 20, 2020
Starts today
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 19, 2020
Updated with upcoming sale
Reply
