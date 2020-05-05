Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 70% Off Patio Furniture + $50 Off + Extra 30% Off
Sale
Apr 02, 2020
Expires : 05/05/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering up to 70% off Patio Furniture & Outdoor Decor, plus an extra $50 off $200+ patio purchase with code PATIO50 at checkout! Also, Kohl's cardholders can get an extra 30% off with free shipping when using codes HOPPY30 and APRMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SPRINGTIME for an extra 20% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus now through 4/11, earn $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent (redeemable from 4/12-19).

Notable Categories:

furniture Patio furniture Outdoor furniture Home & Garden kohls Outdoor Decoration garden furniture
