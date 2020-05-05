This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Apr 02, 2020
Expires : 05/05/20
About this Deal
Kohl's is offering up to 70% off Patio Furniture & Outdoor Decor, plus an extra $50 off $200+ patio purchase with code PATIO50 at checkout! Also, Kohl's cardholders can get an extra 30% off with free shipping when using codes HOPPY30 and APRMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code SPRINGTIME for an extra 20% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Plus now through 4/11, earn $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent (redeemable from 4/12-19).
Notable Categories:
🏷 Deal Tagsfurniture Patio furniture Outdoor furniture Home & Garden kohls Outdoor Decoration garden furniture
