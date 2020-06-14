Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 75% Off Sale + 20% Off Full Priced + Free Shipping

Sale
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/14/20
About this Deal

Pottery Barn is offering up to 75% off clearance sale and 20% off your order of full priced items and free shipping with code FRIENDS at checkout.

Note: Free shipping is online only and excludes all furniture, bath furniture, mattresses, rugs 8' x 8' and larger, chandeliers, pendants, flush mounts, floor lamps, ceiling fans, Unlimited Flat Rate–eligible items; mirrors, wall art, faux plants and trees. Additional shipping surcharges may apply.

Notable Clearance Categories:

Comments (4)

isurumadusank
isurumadusank (L1)
May 10, 2020
mmm good
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 12, 2020
Added new code
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 03, 2019
looks adorable will fit my home perfectly
Reply
reynaloumack
reynaloumack (L1)
Apr 11, 2019
This is new so checking everything out
Reply
