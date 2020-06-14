This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 75% Off Sale + 20% Off Full Priced + Free Shipping
Sale
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/14/20
About this Deal
|Pottery Barn is offering up to 75% off clearance sale and 20% off your order of full priced items and free shipping with code FRIENDS at checkout.
Note: Free shipping is online only and excludes all furniture, bath furniture, mattresses, rugs 8' x 8' and larger, chandeliers, pendants, flush mounts, floor lamps, ceiling fans, Unlimited Flat Rate–eligible items; mirrors, wall art, faux plants and trees. Additional shipping surcharges may apply.
Notable Clearance Categories:
Related to this item:bedding Free Shipping bedroom Home Improvement storage furniture Glassware Pottery Barn
What's the matter?