Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons »

Up to 80% Off Kohl's Clearance + Extra 30% Off

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code GIFT30 and free shipping with code FEBMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code LOVE2SAVE for an extra 20% off $100 or 15% off under $100 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Notable Clearance Categories:

Other Notable Offers:
  • 10% off select Watches w/ code WATCHES10
  • $50 off $200 Select Luggage w/ code TRAVEL50
  • 15% off $50 Home w/ code SAVE15HOME
  • 20% off Baby w/ code BABY20

Related to this item:

patio Top Sale Home Improvement toddler kohls Bottoms flooring & area rugs
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (10)

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Feb 07, 2020
We will promote the deal below, since it came first. However, we will keep this deal live since it's for clearance

https://www.dealsplus.com/Women_deals/p_extra-30-off-free-shipping-2-7-2-17
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 07, 2020
Are you sure the other deal was posted first?
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 07, 2020
Just please double check.
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 07, 2020
If you're promoting the deal posted first, then this is it.
https://www.dealsplus.com/Furniture_deals/p_up-to-60-off-kohls-doorbusters-extra-30-off-starts-2-7
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Feb 07, 2020
No, the deal we promoted is the original deal.
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 07, 2020
So warunamail posted the deal before the code was ever posted DP????
I posted the code on DP then the deal.
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 07, 2020
What do you mean original? Did he post 30% off in a deal prior to mine?
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Feb 07, 2020
Yes, he originally posted his deal back on 12/12/19 at 20:27. Deal ID # is 8204036. Your deal ID # is 8231071.
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 06, 2020
Starting tomorrow
Reply
Related Deals
Herman Miller Store
Herman Miller Store
15% Off The Living Room Sale + Ships Free
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
Whistler Tufted Swivel Barstool, 2 Sizes
$169.98 $258.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Agoura Outdoor Brown Wicker Egg-Shaped Swing Chair
$399.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
BuyDig
BuyDig
Beautyrest 10" Memory Foam Mattress (4 Sizes) + F/S
$289.99+ $949.00+
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Smart Plug 2 Pack Wifi Enabled Mini Outlets Smart Socket, Compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant, No Hub Required
$12.99 $38.97
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Best Massage Two Fold Portable Massage Table With Bolster BMC200
$139.99 $179.99
Walmart
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens 8-Cube Organizer
$88.00 $120.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Until Gone
Until Gone
Sheradian Reversible Braided Sherpa Oversized Blanket
$39.99 $120.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Serta Easton Casual Convertible Futon
$129.00 $209.90
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Celestia 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
$479.99 $1057.00
Home Depot
Home Depot
Home Decorators Kitchen Island W/Natural Butcher Block Top
$359.40
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Costway
Costway
Mid-Century Push Back Recliner Chair
$160.95 $226.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection Bella Square Gold Leaf Metal and Glass Coffee Table (34 In. W X 18 In. H)-V183100XXA-W5P
$119.40 $199.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
Simpli Home Tabler Solid Wood 50 In. Wide Rustic Modern Coffee Table in Driftwood-AXCTAB-01
$205.87 $374.32
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection Hamilton Polar White Coffee Table-SK19030R2PW
$413.40 $689.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection Aldridge Antique Grey Coffee Table-NB-047AG
$329.40 $549.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Costway
Costway
3PCS Patio Folding Wooden Bistro Set Cushioned Chair
$209.95 $262.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
eBay
eBay
DIY Wooden Bookend Alley Bookshelf Street Bookcase Wooden Model with Light Gifts
$68.92 $72.54
Costway
Costway
4 Pcs Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Cushioned Sofa Table
$208.95 $274.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Wayfair
Wayfair
SmartFold 51" W Workbench
$204.99 $319.99
Wayfair
Wayfair
Rasen 52" H X 24" W Adjustable Shelving Unit
$73.99 $106.99