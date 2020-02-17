This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 80% Off Kohl's Clearance + Extra 30% Off
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code GIFT30 and free shipping with code FEBMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code LOVE2SAVE for an extra 20% off $100 or 15% off under $100 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Notable Clearance Categories:
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:patio Top Sale Home Improvement toddler kohls Bottoms flooring & area rugs
What's the matter?