Up to 80% Off Super Markdowns Clearance + Extra 15%

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/06/20
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering up to 80% off Super Markdowns Clearance , plus an extra 15% off with code FROSTY15 applied at checkout. Shipping is free on $75+ orders or opt for free in-store pickup where available. Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Other Notable Offers:
  • $10 off $50 select home (excludes luggage) w/ code HOMEGOALS
  • 10% off select watches w/ code WATCHES10
  • extra 20% off fine jewelry & silver w/ code JEWELRY20
  • $50 off $200 select luggage w/ code TRAVEL50

Notable Clearance Categories:

Comments (4)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 01, 2020
Updated with new expiration
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 01, 2020
Last day
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 31, 2020
Added 20% Off Jewelry and Kohls Cash
Reply
