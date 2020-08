Right now Sam's Club is offering Walker 7-Piece Dining Set for $599.00 with free shipping!This graceful cherry-finished dining set features an elegant wooden table and six X-back chairs with comfortable leather padding. Includes extension leaf.



Table:

Tapered legs



Thick veneered top



Aged brown cherry finish

Chair:

X back chair design



Premium vinyl seat for easy cleaning



Aged brown cherry finish



Tapered legs