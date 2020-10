Back Again, Home Depot is offering this Walker Edison Rustic Bard Door Console for only $139.30 with free shipping!



Details:

Sliding barn door cabinets for added style



Shelving behind sliding doors and center console are adjustable



Made of high-grade MDF and laminate in a wood grain texture



TV console fits up to a 64 in. TV



Dimensions: 28" H x 58" L x 16" W



Weight: 87lbs.