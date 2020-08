Amazon is having this WallPops Tree of "R" Life Giant Wall Art Kit for $11.25 (Reg. $26.71) with free shipping on orders over $35.

Details:

Simply place your families pictures in each peel and stick frame

Peel and stick - repositionable, always removable

No sticky residue

Two 24" x 36" sheets

48" x 36" x 0.025" when assembled