BJs Wholesale

BJs Wholesale

Winston 7-Pc. Standard Height Dining Set + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$499.99 $999.99
Jun 25, 2020
Expires : 06/25/20
BJs Wholesale has this Winston 7-Pc. Standard Height Dining Set (Cherry) for just $499.99 (Reg. $999.99) with free shipping!

Features:
  • Rectangle dining table
  • Standard height
  • X-back design on chairs
  • Chocolate, faux leather upholstered seat
  • Foam cushion seat
  • Warm cherry finish
  • Ships in one box
  • Includes 1 dining table, 6 chairs
  • Warranty 1 year limited

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 25, 2020
Back again
