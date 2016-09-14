Lowest price (was $24) ! Walmart has this Crayola Play 'n Fold Art Studio for only $19.99 $24.99 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Clean Chalkboard With Large Paper Clip



Elevated Storage For Art Materials



Sturdy Comfortable Seat



Colors: yellow, red, blue



Ages 3 and older



Received 4+ stars from over 530 reviews