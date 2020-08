Best Buy is offering this Monopoly Disney Frozen II Board Game for only $8.00 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Alternatively available for the same price on Amazon with free shipping for Prime members.



Details:

Six Disney Frozen II character tokens



Include Elsa, Anna, Hans, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven



Buy locations inspired by the Disney Frozen II movie



Includes Oaken's trading post cards, family chest cards, & snowflake tokens



Suitable for children ages 8 and up



For 2 to 6 players

Compare to $15.89 at Target, $22.00 at Macy's, and $10.85 at Walmart.