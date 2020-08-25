Back Again, Walmart has the Nintendo 2DS XL System + Mario Kart 7 Pre-installed for only $99.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Step up to XL screens in a lightweight, go-anywhere system



Gamers of all ages can play in style with the New Nintendo 2DS XL system



Plays a huge library of games in 2D



Colorful accents add style, while the sleek clamshell design makes it comfortable to hold



A fast processor offers short loading times



The C Stick brings enhanced controls to compatible games



ZL and ZR buttons give you plenty of options



Tap an amiibo figure to the near-field communication (NFC) reader on the lower screen to enjoy amiibo features in compatible games



You can play all Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS and most Nintendo DS games in 2D on this system



Received 4+ stars of out 75+ reviews