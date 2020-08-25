Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Nintendo 2DS XL System + Mario Kart 7 Pre-installed

$99.99
+ Free Shipping
Walmart
Up to 2.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Back Again, Walmart has the Nintendo 2DS XL System + Mario Kart 7 Pre-installed for only $99.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Step up to XL screens in a lightweight, go-anywhere system
  • Gamers of all ages can play in style with the New Nintendo 2DS XL system
  • Plays a huge library of games in 2D
  • Colorful accents add style, while the sleek clamshell design makes it comfortable to hold
  • A fast processor offers short loading times
  • The C Stick brings enhanced controls to compatible games
  • ZL and ZR buttons give you plenty of options
  • Tap an amiibo figure to the near-field communication (NFC) reader on the lower screen to enjoy amiibo features in compatible games
  • You can play all Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS and most Nintendo DS games in 2D on this system
  • Received 4+ stars of out 75+ reviews

Comments (1)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
14 days ago
Back again
Reply
