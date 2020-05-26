Back in stock! Amazon is offering Nintendo Switch Lite (Mult. Colors) for only $199.99 with free shipping.



Details:

Amazon's Choice

Collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools. Then, use what you create to give your island a personal touch

Optimized for personal, handheld play; Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system

Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built in plus Control Pad

Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

Received 4+ stars from over 8,265 reviews!