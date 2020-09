GameStop is offering this Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Plus for just $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $35 or with free in-store pickup.



Details:

Has motion control capability



When you catch a Pokémon, your Poké Ball Plus will light up and vibrate in your hand, and you'll hear the Pokémon let out its unique cry—you'll think there's really a Pokémon inside



Just like with Pokémon GO Plus, you can use your Poké Ball Plus when playing Pokémon GO** on a compatible smartphone to help you search for Pokémon



Received 4+ stars from over 1,085 reviews!