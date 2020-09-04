Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Month of Just Dance Unlimited
Apr 09, 2020
You may be stuck at home, but that doesn't mean you have to stop dancing. Right now, get an entire month of Just Dance Unlimited for free on Just Dance 2020. Just Dance Unlimited is a subscription service that offers over 500 streaming songs.

Note: this requires having Just Dance 2020 on Xbox One, PS4, Switch, or Stadia.

Don't have the game? You can download the Just Dance Now app [iOS or Android] and use your smartphone as a controller with any Internet-connected screen to get your dance on (one free song per day).

You can also download the Just Dance 2020 free demo to get access to songs like "Kill This Love" by Blackpink and "Talk" by Khalid.

