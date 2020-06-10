Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

Amazon

Sega Genesis Mini + 2 Controllers + 42 Games
FREE SHIPPING
$39.99 $79.99
Jul 03, 2020
Expires : 07/13/20
27  Likes 2  Comments
About this Deal

Back in stock! Amazon is offering this Sega Genesis Mini + 2 Controllers + 42 Games for only $39.99 with free shipping.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Loaded with 42 legendary games
  • Includes 2 wired controllers
  • Received 4+ stars from over 2,485 reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

amazon video games Free Shipping electronics gaming games gaming accessories Sega Genesis
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
usama8625
usama8625 (L1)
Jun 10, 2020
Cool
Jun 10, 2020
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Jun 09, 2020
Retro, how cool!
Jun 09, 2020
