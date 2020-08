Walmart has this Space Invaders Arcade Machine for only $169.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Classic upright "Cabinet" design



2 Games in 1 (Space Invaders Original, Space Invaders Color)



Upgraded 17" Color LCD Screen



Authentic arcade controls



Coinless operation



Owner can adjust the volume



On Screen Game Selection Menu



Dimensions: 45.8" H X 22.75" D X 19" W



Weight: 58.5lbs



Received 4+ stars out of 55 reviews

Compare to $199.99 at Costco.