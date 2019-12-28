Best Buy is offering this Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack (Nintendo Switch) for only $5.99 with free in-store pickup.



Details:

Mix and match pilots, ships, wings, and weapons to fully customize your dream starship



Instantly see changes that you make to your physical ship get applied in-game



Build your own playstyle with unique pilot abilities and weapon configurations to overcome deadly challenges



Seamlessly and freely explore seven of the unique alien planets in the Atlas Star System



Team up with your favorite wingman in split-screen co-op action



Received 4+ stars from over 2,000 reviews!