|Amazon is offering this Teach Your Monster to Read App for free (Reg. $4.99)!
Details:
- Phonics and Learn to Read
- Parents have seen significant improvements in their children's literacy within weeks
- Teachers claim it's a wonderful and captivating classroom tool that helps their students learn to read
- Kids love making their monster and teaching it read
- Covers the first two years of learning to read, from matching letters and sounds to enjoying little books
- Designed in collaboration with leading academics.
- Complements all synthetic phonics programmes used in schools
- Suitable for teaching at school and at home
- Received 4.5 Stars from 980+ customer reviews!