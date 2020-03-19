Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon is offering this Teach Your Monster to Read App for free (Reg. $4.99)!

  • Phonics and Learn to Read
  • Parents have seen significant improvements in their children's literacy within weeks
  • Teachers claim it's a wonderful and captivating classroom tool that helps their students learn to read
  • Kids love making their monster and teaching it read
  • Covers the first two years of learning to read, from matching letters and sounds to enjoying little books
  • Designed in collaboration with leading academics.
  • Complements all synthetic phonics programmes used in schools
  • Suitable for teaching at school and at home
  • Received 4.5 Stars from 980+ customer reviews!

