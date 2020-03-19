Amazon is offering this Teach Your Monster to Read App for free (Reg. $4.99)!



Details:

Phonics and Learn to Read

Parents have seen significant improvements in their children's literacy within weeks

Teachers claim it's a wonderful and captivating classroom tool that helps their students learn to read

Kids love making their monster and teaching it read

Covers the first two years of learning to read, from matching letters and sounds to enjoying little books

Designed in collaboration with leading academics.

Complements all synthetic phonics programmes used in schools

Suitable for teaching at school and at home

Received 4.5 Stars from 980+ customer reviews!