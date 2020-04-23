Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Snickers Bar for Essential Workers
Apr 23, 2020
Expires : 08/31/20
Now through 8/31, Snickers is offering a $1 Walmart Gift Card to score a Snickers bar for free to healthcare workers, first responders, truck drivers, and other employees on the COVID front lines when you enter their phone number here!

Even better, the same essential worker can get up to 2 free Walmart gift cards per phone number.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
joeserr1203
joeserr1203 (L1)
Apr 24, 2020
i love snickers...
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 23, 2020
Thanks for the info 👍👍👍👍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 24, 2020
You're welcome :)
