Need a Father's Day gift? Amazon is now offering a $25 Credit for free when you purchase $100 in gift cards using your MasterCard.



How to Get this Deal:

Add your MasterCard to Amazon Wallet

Add a total value of $100 in gift cards to your cart

Enter code BESTDAD2020 at checkout

Complete your purchase and receive an email confirming your $25 credit!

Note: exclusions may apply.