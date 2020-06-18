Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free $25 Credit w/ Father's Day Gift Cards
Jun 18, 2020
Expires : 06/22/20
About this Deal

Need a Father's Day gift? Amazon is now offering a $25 Credit for free when you purchase $100 in gift cards using your MasterCard.

How to Get this Deal:
  1. Add your MasterCard to Amazon Wallet
  2. Add a total value of $100 in gift cards to your cart
  3. Enter code BESTDAD2020 at checkout
  4. Complete your purchase and receive an email confirming your $25 credit!

Note: exclusions may apply.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
richard3719
richard3719 (L1)
Jun 20, 2020
Not working for me either what a rip
txchick
txchick (L1)
Jun 20, 2020
message says code cant be applied to my order??? seems like every time the code cannot be used....been prime member almost since the beginning of prime.... this sure would have made my dad happy...
limeade
limeade (L5)
Jun 20, 2020
Please check the terms and conditions. It's working for me!
wjkupp
wjkupp (L2)
Jun 20, 2020
Amazon $25 promo code "BESTDAD2020" unfortunately isn't working w/my Asperation mastercard credit card :(
shobazee
shobazee (L1)
Jun 19, 2020
Not working for me
p41only
p41only (L1)
Jun 19, 2020
Not working for me
