Red Lobster Heart-Shaped Boxes w/ Cheddar Biscuits
$3.49
Expires: Today
About this Deal
|In case your Valentine doesn't have a sweet tooth, Red Lobster has introduced a savory alternative: Heart-Shaped Boxes w/ Cheddar Bay Biscuits! You can order a half-dozen biscuits online for pick-up or delivery, plus add heart-shaped boxes for only an additional $1.
Find your nearest location here.
Read more about Heart-Shaped Boxes w/ Cheddar Bay Biscuits here.
Note: actual price may vary by location.
