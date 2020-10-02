In case your Valentine doesn't have a sweet tooth, Red Lobster has introduced a savory alternative: Heart-Shaped Boxes w/ Cheddar Bay Biscuits! You can order a half-dozen biscuits online for pick-up or delivery, plus add heart-shaped boxes for only an additional $1.



Find your nearest location here.



Read more about Heart-Shaped Boxes w/ Cheddar Bay Biscuits here.



Note: actual price may vary by location.