Bath and Body Works Coupons

Bath and Body Works

8-Pc Limited-Edition Reusable Spring Bag
$30.00 $109.95
May 08, 2020
Expires : 05/07/20
Back in stock online! Bath & Body Works is offering this 8-Piece Limited-Edition Reusable Spring Bag for just $30.00 with any $30 purchase when you use code TOTE at checkout! Shipping adds a $5.99 on orders of $10 or more.

Set Includes:
  1. Cactus Blossom 3-Wick Candle
  2. Cactus Blossom Gentle Foaming Hand Soap
  3. Strawberry Pound Cake Single Wick Candle
  4. Strawberry Pound Cake Hand Cream
  5. Strawberry Pound Cake PocketBac Hand Sanitizer
  6. New! Perfect Peony Shower Gel (10 fl oz)
  7. New! Perfect Peony Fine Fragrance Mist (8 fl oz)
  8. New! Perfect Peony Super Smooth Body Lotion (8 fl oz)

gifts Personal Care Candles Bath and Body Works Skin Care Hand soap Shower Gel Mother's Day Gifts
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
May 08, 2020
Sold out.
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 08, 2020
Back in stock
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 23, 2020
Added new code
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 22, 2020
That would make such a nice gift. Beautiful!
