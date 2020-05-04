Macy's is offering this Tzumi PopSolo Bling Karaoke Microphone for only $15.99 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.



Details:

Compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device



Range of up to 30 feet



Frequency of 100Hz-10,000Hz



Designed with a built-in retractable smartphone holder

Compare to $24.99 on Amazon and $19.99 at Walmart.