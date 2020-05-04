Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's Coupons

Macy's

Tzumi PopSolo Bling Karaoke Microphone
$15.99 $50.00
Apr 29, 2020
Expires : 05/14/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering this Tzumi PopSolo Bling Karaoke Microphone for only $15.99 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Details:
  • Compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device
  • Range of up to 30 feet
  • Frequency of 100Hz-10,000Hz
  • Designed with a built-in retractable smartphone holder

Compare to $24.99 on Amazon and $19.99 at Walmart.

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 04, 2020
Price Drop, Now $15.99
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 29, 2020
updated
Likes Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 09, 2020
Cool item
Likes Reply
