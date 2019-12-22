Only two days before Christmas! Target is offering Last-Minute Deals with free order pickup or Same Day delivery with Shipt.



What is Shipt?

Shop Target.com, select Same Day Delivery & schedule your delivery time when you check out



A personal shopper from Shipt, our Same Day Delivery partner, will hand-select your order & reach out via text if they need to adjust from the aisles



Your Shipt shopper will deliver to your home, business or wherever you are



Free 4-week trial available, then cost is $99 for one year after trial period ends



Available in select location. See if it's available in your area here.

Note: In-store pickup is available at select locations. Find your nearest store here.



