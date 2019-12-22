Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Target

Target

Target Last-Minute Deals w/ Same Day Delivery
Sale
Dec 22, 2019
Expires : 12/25/19
9
Only two days before Christmas! Target is offering Last-Minute Deals with free order pickup or Same Day delivery with Shipt.

What is Shipt?
  • Shop Target.com, select Same Day Delivery & schedule your delivery time when you check out
  • A personal shopper from Shipt, our Same Day Delivery partner, will hand-select your order & reach out via text if they need to adjust from the aisles
  • Your Shipt shopper will deliver to your home, business or wherever you are
  • Free 4-week trial available, then cost is $99 for one year after trial period ends
  • Available in select location. See if it's available in your area here.

Note: In-store pickup is available at select locations. Find your nearest store here.

Notable Last-Minute Deals Categories:

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Dec 22, 2019
live now
