Up to 70% Off Kohl's Jewelry & Watches + Extra 25% Off

Expires: 01/29/20
Today only, Kohl's is offering up to 70% off jewelry & watches plus an extra 25% off with code JEWELRY25 used at checkout! Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Shopping for more? Use code CATCH15OFF for an additional 15% off $100.

Other Notable Sales & Offers:

