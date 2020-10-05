Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
Up to 60% Off Mother's Day Sale + Extra $10 Off $50 & 30% Off

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/10/20
Find the perfect gift for mom! Kohl's is offering an up to 60% off Mother's Day sale plus an extra $10 off $50 (Mother's Day gifts) when you use code MOMSDAY10 at checkout. Also, use code SHINE10 for an extra 20% off fine jewelry and code WATCHES10 for an extra 10% off watches. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.
Earn $10 Kohl's Cash With Every $50 You Spend through 5/3
Also, score 20% off your order today only when you use code MOTHER20 at checkout!

30% Off For Cardholders With Code GARDEN30
Free Shipping for cardholders With Code MAYMVCFREE
Notable Mother's Day Gift Categories:

Comments (8)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 07, 2020
Updated with new code
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 29, 2020
updated with new 20% off code
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
May 04, 2020
The code you've added was already posted here:

https://www.dealsplus.com/Others_deals/p_extra-20-off106
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 04, 2020
So should I add a different code?
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
May 04, 2020
You can add that if it's available, but code FROSTING will be promoted here:

https://www.dealsplus.com/Others_deals/p_extra-20-off106
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 04, 2020
I don't understand the way the rules work. You are saying mine is basically a duplicate because of the code, but promote a deal with codes that i posted on a deal days ago. Please explain how you can add all the department specific codes to the other deal. Also, this is a different deal any way.
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
May 04, 2020
The difference is your codes are listed as "other notable offers" in the other deal, so if you want to add code FROSTING to a current deal, you would need to add that section, so it's clear that FROSTING is not a part of the main offer. I hope that would help to understand it better :)
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 26, 2020
Updated with new codes
Reply
