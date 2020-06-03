Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Father's Day Gift Sale 2020

Expires: 06/21/20
Check out the Father's Day Gift Sale 2020 over at Walmart and snag a great gift for dad. Plus, receive free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Shop Gifts by Price:

Comments (12)

EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jun 03, 2020
Sorry. Duplicate: updated one day ago.
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 03, 2020
Ty,let admin decide im not sure which one is orginal this was posted in 2017 i made an edit, but you should credit because you updated one day ago through a different deal
limeade (L5)
Jun 03, 2020
plz, small edit for credit. Thank you!
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jun 03, 2020
Thanks. Added valid expiration date.
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 03, 2020
Do i still share credit with ezzy :)
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jun 03, 2020
Back for 2020!
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 03, 2020
Great, sir i will receive full credit for this one right, because previous mm edited back in 2017 , one year passed
Reply
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jun 03, 2020
You are approved for credit. But the original MM on the deal gets to keep credit as well.
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 03, 2020
Okay, why this an exception, it is stated we do not receive credit if it is passed 1 year or if we earn over $20 for a deal.
Reply
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jun 03, 2020
Sorry I was mistaken. Yes, you are receiving full credit since it's past 1 year.
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 03, 2020
Thanks Sir.
Savvyshopperiam (L3)
May 26, 2017
Buy your Father's Day Gift early and it'll be out of the way instead of rushing to do it last minute.
