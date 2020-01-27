Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
12-Oz Chocolate Backing Chips (2 Flavors)
25¢ $3.99
Jan 27, 2020
Expires : 02/03/20
20  Likes 0  Comments
31
About this Deal

Amazon Fresh is offering these 12-Oz Chocolate Baking Chips in 2 flavors for only 25¢ with free shipping for Prime members!

Note: not an Amazon Fresh member? Prime members can request a free invitation to join here.

Available Flavors:

🏷 Deal Tags

food amazon groceries cooking Baking Chocolate Hershey Reese
💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
