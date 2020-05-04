Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Panda Express

3 Large Entrees + 2 Large Sides for $20!
$20.00 $36.00
May 04, 2020
About this Deal

Stuck in quarantine and need to feed your family? Panda Express is offering 3 Large Entrees + 2 Large Sides for only $20! Order online here or through the app [iOS or Android] to get this deal before April 17th.

Normally, their Family Meal costs around $36 or more, so you don't want to miss this deal!

Find your nearest Panda Express here.

Note: Valid for online orders only.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurant Family Fast Food Asian Food dining out Panda Express Meals
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 04, 2020
Back again
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 25, 2020
found Panda express ;)
