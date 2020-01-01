Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Long John Silvers Coupons

Long John Silvers

20-Pc Long John Silver's Fish or Chicken
$20.20
Jan 01, 2020
Expires : 01/05/20
22  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

In honor of the new year, Long John Silver's is their 20-Piece Fish or Chicken for only $20.20!

Find your nearest Long John Silver's here.

Note: valid participating locations only.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants Lunch Long John Silver's Fast Food Seafood dining out Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Long John Silvers See All arrow
Long John Silvers
Long John Silvers
$2 Off Variety Platter or $5 Off 8 Piece Family Meal
Offers
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Wendys
Wendys
5 Free Frosty Coupons w/ $1 Boo Book
$1.00
HOT
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
50% Off Nachos Party Pack via DoorDash
50% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
16-Oz. Wonderful Pistachios (Roasted & Salted)
$4.99 $5.25
FREE SHIPPING
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$1 Sweet-or-Treat Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$1 W/P
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Wendys
Wendys
2 for $4 Biscuits
$2 ea
ALDI
ALDI
Upcoming ALDI Finds (10/21)
WeeklyAD
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
16-Oz. Wonderful Pistachios (Roasted & Salted)
$4.99 $5.25
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
In-Warehouse Hot Buys Now Live!
SALE
HOT
IHOP
IHOP
IHOPPY Hour Value Menu $5, Daily (2-10 PM) *To-Go or Dine-In
$5.00
MSN
MSN
Fruits at Walmart Were Just Recalled!
Recall
Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday
4 Great Deals Every Tuesday - Ruby Tuesday
NEWS
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
50% Off Nachos Party Pack via DoorDash
50% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Wendys
Wendys
2 for $4 Biscuits
$2 ea
Papa Johns
Papa Johns
Large Specialty or 5-topping Pizza for Just $12
$12.00
Walgreens
Walgreens
Royal Dansk Cookie Tin 12oz | Walgreens
$2.99 $5.29
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow