Long John Silvers Coupons

Long John Silvers

20-Piece Fish or Chicken (Mix & Match)
$20.20
Apr 22, 2020
Expires : 04/22/20
About this Deal

Long John Silver's is offering 20-Pieces of Fish & Chicken for only $20.20!

Find your nearest Long John Silver's here.

See more info in their Facebook post.

Note: valid for Drive-Thru or takeout only. Not valid for delivery.

food restaurants Long John Silver's fish Fast Food Seafood dining out Meals
