Chili's Appetizer, Entree, Sides AND Drink Just $10 (+ Score $5 Margaritas To-Go)

Looking to eat out Tonight? Head over to Chili's and get their Get a starter, drink and your choice of Chicken or Shrimp Fajitas for just $10!! No coupon needed, just ask for the 3 for $10 deal.



Find your nearest Chili's here.



Notable 3 for $10 Appetizers:

Chips & Salsa



House Salad



Southwest Chicken Soup



Chicken Enchilada Soup



Notable 3 for $10 Entrees:



Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadillas



Crispy Mango‑Habanero Crispers



Original Chicken Crispers



Crispy Chicken Crispers



Crispy Honey‑Chipotle



Chicken Crispers



Just Bacon Burger



Cajun Chicken Pasta



Cajun Shrimp Pasta(+$1)



Margarita Grilled Chicken