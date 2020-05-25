Chili's
May 05, 2020
Chili's Appetizer, Entree, Sides AND Drink Just $10 (+ Score $5 Margaritas To-Go)
Looking to eat out Tonight? Head over to Chili's and get their Get a starter, drink and your choice of Chicken or Shrimp Fajitas for just $10!! No coupon needed, just ask for the 3 for $10 deal.
Find your nearest Chili's here.
Notable 3 for $10 Appetizers:
