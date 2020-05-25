Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3 for $10 Chili's Appetizer, Entree & Drink
$10.00
May 05, 2020
May 05, 2020
40
Chili's Appetizer, Entree, Sides AND Drink Just $10 (+ Score $5 Margaritas To-Go)
Looking to eat out Tonight? Head over to Chili's and get their Get a starter, drink and your choice of Chicken or Shrimp Fajitas for just $10!! No coupon needed, just ask for the 3 for $10 deal.

Find your nearest Chili's here.

Notable 3 for $10 Appetizers:
  • Chips & Salsa
  • House Salad
  • Southwest Chicken Soup
  • Chicken Enchilada Soup

    Notable 3 for $10 Entrees:
  • Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadillas
  • Crispy Mango‑Habanero Crispers
  • Original Chicken Crispers
  • Crispy Chicken Crispers
  • Crispy Honey‑Chipotle
  • Chicken Crispers
  • Just Bacon Burger
  • Cajun Chicken Pasta
  • Cajun Shrimp Pasta(+$1)
  • Margarita Grilled Chicken

💬 9  Comments

Thanks! Worked!
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 25, 2020
Still Available
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 05, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 15, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 09, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 03, 2020
Shrimp Fajitas come to Chili’s 3 for $10 menu for a limited time!
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 31, 2020
It’s your last chance to get a Classic 6 oz. Sirloin Steak as your Chili’s 3 for $10 entree! Ends 2/13, so hurry and visit, or order To-Go or for Delivery soon.
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 19, 2020
Presidente Margarita for Just $5!
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 15, 2019
Updated, No More Sirloin
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 19, 2019
The 3 for $10 menu now includes our Classic 6 oz. Sirloin â€” but only for a limited time!* So hurry in before itâ€™s too late.
Likes Reply
