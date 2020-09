For a limited time, Amazon has this 30-Count Nabisco Team Favorites Mix Variety Pack for only $6.00 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save!



Note: unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5 products. You may cancel your subscription at any time.



Product Details:

#1 Amazon Best Seller



Includes thirty assorted 1oz packs of Oreo Mini, Teddy Grahams, Barnum's Animals, & Mini Chips Ahoy!



Received 4+ stars out of 9,020+ reviews!

Compare to $6.98 at Walmart and $10.99 at Target.