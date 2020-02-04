Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
$1.38 Kellogg's Cereal (Mult. Options) + Free Shipping
$1.38 $4.29
Apr 02, 2020
Expires : 04/02/20
22  Likes 0  Comments
4
About this Deal

Walgreens is offering Kellogg's Cereal (Mult. Options) for only $1.38 when you sign into your account [free to join] and 'clip' the 50¢ off coupon on the product page. Shipping is free or opt for free pickup if not available online.

Notable $1.38 Kellogg's Cereals:

🏷 Deal Tags

food Free Shipping Walgreens food deals Cereals Meals Kellogg's Cereal breakfast cereal
💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
