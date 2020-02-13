This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Today Only! 4-Pc Sonic Mozzarella Sticks
99¢
$2.49
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/13/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Sonic is offering 4-Pc Sonic Mozzarella Sticks for just 99¢!
Find your nearest location here.
Get more details in this Facebook post.
Other Notable Sonic Deals:
Related to this item:food restaurants sonic Fast Food food deals dining out Meals mozzarella sticks
What's the matter?