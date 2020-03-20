This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Wienerschnitzel
$1 ea.
Mar 21, 2020
Expires : 03/21/20
16 Likes 1 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only (3/21), in honor of National Corn Dog Day, Wiernerschnitzel is offering 5 for $5 Corn Dogs ($1.00 each) nationwide!
Also, score a Chili Dog for free with any purchase when you present this coupon.
Find your nearest store here.
Note: valid at participating locations only.
🏷 Deal Tagsrestaurants Fast Food Corn Dogs dining out Hot Dog Free W/P Meals wienerschnitzel
What's the matter?