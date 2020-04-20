This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Pizza Hut
$2.50+
Apr 20, 2020
Expires : 05/23/20
45 Likes 4 Comments
32See Deal
About this Deal
|
For a limited-time, head over to Pizza Hut where you can score 50% off menu-price pizzas when you use promo code 50XRFTS at checkout. As an idea, score a Personal Pan Pizza (pepperoni or cheese) for only $2.50 with the code above!
Find your nearest Pizza Hut here.
Note: valid at participating locations. Some exclusions may apply.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants Pizza Sale Pizza Hut Fast Food dining out Meals
What's the matter?