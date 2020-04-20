Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Pizza Hut Coupons

Pizza Hut

50% Off Menu-Prices ($2.50 Personal Pan Pizza!)
$2.50+
Apr 20, 2020
Expires : 05/23/20
45  Likes
32
See Deal

About this Deal

For a limited-time, head over to Pizza Hut where you can score 50% off menu-price pizzas when you use promo code 50XRFTS at checkout. As an idea, score a Personal Pan Pizza (pepperoni or cheese) for only $2.50 with the code above!

Find your nearest Pizza Hut here.

Note: valid at participating locations. Some exclusions may apply.

food restaurants Pizza Sale Pizza Hut Fast Food dining out Meals
What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 20, 2020
Updated with new code
chrismck
chrismck (L1)
Aug 28, 2019
No longer accepted
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Aug 28, 2019
try SALEBACK2SCHOOL in the app
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Aug 27, 2019
No longer available :(
New $10 Tastemaker! Large Pizza Up To 3 Toppings!
$10.00
