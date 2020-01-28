Today only, in honor of their 'Celebrate 31' tradition, Baskin Robbins is offering Ice Cream Scoops for just $1.70! It's the perfect opportunity to try their new flavor of the month -- the Salted Almond Honeycomb.



Can't make it today? Fear not, this offer comes around every month that has 31 days (the next will be in March).



Find your nearest location here.



Note: valid at participating locations.