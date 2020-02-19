Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$5.99 Any Subway Footlong

$5.99
Expires: 02/23/20
Head to Subway where you can get Any Footlong for just $5.99 when you present this printable coupon at checkout.

  • Depending on the type of sub you get, and your area, a footlong can normally cost up to $10 or more. So, $5.99 for any footlong is a great deal!

    Find your nearest location here.

    Notable Footlongs:

    food restaurants burger subway Fast Food dining out footlong Meals
    Comments (4)

    stewartcherek
    stewartcherek (L3)
    Feb 19, 2020
    Need to try this place out. It was launched in my country for some time now but I've never tried there food
    pgarcia2484
    pgarcia2484 (L3)
    Feb 19, 2020
    The turkey subs are great. Do you have many fast food restaurants?
    stewartcherek
    stewartcherek (L3)
    Feb 20, 2020
    KFC is the best here and tastee patty we have burger king too and pizza hut and dominos but I don't eat pizza nor burger 😟.
    Very limited fast food restaurants COMPARED to the U.S but we are slowly getting there 😁
    pgarcia2484
    pgarcia2484 (L3)
    Feb 19, 2020
    Admin, can you please please shorten coupon link? Thank you
