Sonic Coupons

Sonic

99¢ Sonic 4-Pc Mozzarella Sticks
99¢
Mar 26, 2020
Expires : 03/26/20
About this Deal

All day today only, Sonic is offering 4-Pc Mozzarella Sticks for only 99¢!

Find your nearest location here.

See more in this Twitter post.

Note: valid at participating locations. Limit 5 per customer.

1/2 Price Garlic Butter Bacon Burger
Offer
Tuesday from 5 P.m. to Close SONIC Cheeseburgers Are 1/2 Price in The App.
50% Off
