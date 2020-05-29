Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
99¢ Jumbo Popcorn Chicken via App

99¢
Expires: 05/31/20
About this Deal

Sonic is offering their Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for just 99¢ when you order via the app [iOS or Android].

Find your nearest Sonic here.

Note: limit 1 per account. Valid at participating locations.

