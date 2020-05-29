This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
99¢ Jumbo Popcorn Chicken via App
99¢
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 05/31/20
About this Deal
|Sonic is offering their Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for just 99¢ when you order via the app [iOS or Android].
Find your nearest Sonic here.
Note: limit 1 per account. Valid at participating locations.
