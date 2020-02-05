Now until 2/6, Olive Garden is offering Classic Favorites (7 Options) for just $10.99 when you present this coupon to your server. Plus, enjoy all the soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks you want.



Find your nearest restaurant here.



Available $10.99 Classic Favorites:

Chicken Parmigiana



Fettuccine Alfredo



Five Cheese Ziti al Forno



Lasagna Classico



Cheese Ravioli



Creamy Mushroom Ravioli



Eggplant Parmigiana