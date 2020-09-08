Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Buffalo Wild Wings

40-Pc Blitz Bundle At Buffalo Wild Wings!
FREE SHIPPING
$39.99
12 days ago
2  Likes 4  Comments
17
About this Deal

Buffalo Wild Wings is celebrating the limited-time Blitz Bundle.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a 40-Pc Family Bundle for only $39.99 that includes 20 traditional wings, 20 boneless wings, and french fries.

Find your nearest Buffalo Wild Wings here.

Note: valid for takeout or delivery only.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants wings Buffalo wings Fast Food dining out Free delivery Meals
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
12 days ago
Still Available
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Sep 08, 2020
9/8 Blitz Bundle
LiquidAjax
LiquidAjax (L1)
May 15, 2020
Great deal! BW's is one of my favs I know what's for dinner tomorrow.
