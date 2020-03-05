This deal is expired!
$1.99 Sonic Footlong Quarter Pound Coney
$1.99
$3.69
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 03/05/20
About this Deal
|Hungry for a delicious deal? Today only, Sonic is offering their Footlong Quarter Pound Coney for just $1.99 when you use code CONEY when making an in-app purchase [iOS or Android], or when you mention this offer at your nearest location.
See this offer in this Facebook post and in this Twitter post.
Find your nearest location here.
Note: valid at participating locations only.
