Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steak or Chicken & Fries + Drink.
$10.99
Mar 03, 2020
Walkabout Wednesday has returned for a limited time. Every Wednesday, you can wind down your day at Outback Steakhouse with their Walkabout Wednesday Meal for only $10.99! Choose a classic Outback entree (Steak or Grilled Chicken), served with Aussie Fries and paired with a small domestic draft beer or an ice cold Coca-Cola.

Find your nearest Outback here.

Plus, make sure to sign up for rewards prior and get 50% off every 4th visit when you dine-in.

💬 14  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 15, 2020
Still available :) going to Outback tonight!
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 15, 2020
Excellent service and food at our local Outback!
shirley16287
shirley16287 (L1)
Sep 18, 2019
Dinner tonight and so good.
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Aug 21, 2019
Still available!
Niam76854
Niam76854 (L1)
Sep 26, 2018
Tasty
Alex_CN
Alex_CN (L1)
Nov 09, 2017
look good
GordonHo
GordonHo (L1)
Jul 18, 2018
Could you please follow me back?
YIYI20171101
YIYI20171101 (L2)
Nov 08, 2017
very nice
GordonHo
GordonHo (L1)
Jul 18, 2018
Could you please follow me back?
bingonut23
bingonut23 (L1)
Nov 08, 2017
Is this deal every Wednesday
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Nov 08, 2017
Not everyone knew :)
GordonHo
GordonHo (L1)
Jul 18, 2018
Could you please follow me back?
branie
branie (L5)
Jan 30, 2017
I am glad they give you a choice of a soda or ðŸº I have noticed in some cases a soda is priced higher then beer on special for example when I go out for dinner in various places.
branie
branie (L5)
Jan 30, 2017
Yeah I know beer is not unlimited (in some cases)like soda but still...ðŸ˜€
