$1.99 Red Robin Kids' Meals w/ ToGo Entree
Apr 03, 2020
Expires : 04/12/20
Now through 4/12, Red Robin is offering Kids' Meals for just $1.99 with the purchase of an entrée or any of your favorite burgers to-go.

Find your nearest location here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

